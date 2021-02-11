Power shutdown in parts of Bengaluru on Feb. 12

There will be no power supply in the following areas on Friday (February 12) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for carrying out quarterly maintenance works at 66/11kv Divyashree tech park sub station.
According to a Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited release, the areas affected are: Gandhinagar, Rajashree Layout, Muneshwara Layout, Raghavendra Layout, Lights Pro Road, Lakshmi Layout, Bhuvaneshwari Layout, Varthur Main Road, AECS Layout A, B, C, D and E block, BEML Layout, L.N. Pura, Kundalahalli gate, Spice Garden, Huawei-2 company, Green Garden Layout, Sai Sanjeeveni Layout, Shirdi Sai Layout, Manjunatha Layout 8th cross to 13th cross, Vibgyor School Road , Tubarahalli Village, Meenakshi Layout , Mottappa Garden, Siddapura Village , Kundalahalli Colony and surrounding areas.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath