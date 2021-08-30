Power shutdown in parts of Bengaluru on August 31

There will be no power supply on Tuesday, August 31, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas due to carrying out conversion of overhead lines into UG /AB cable works. According to a press release from BESCOM, West Circle, the areas to be affected are: R.R. Nagar F-3: Mylasandra and surrounding areas.

Byadarahalli F-5: Shristinagar, Veerabhadreshwara Nagar and surrounding areas.

Bande Mutt, F-8 and F-11: Hoysala Circle, Apporva Layout and surrounding areas.

Sir M.V. F-3, F-10 and F-12: Telecom Layout, Sir M.V. 5th and 6th Blocks, Police Chowka, Dubasipalya and surrounding areas.