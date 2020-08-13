Power shutdown in parts of Bengaluru on August 14

Bengaluru

13 August 2020 18:58 IST

There will be no power supply on August 14 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the F-8 Bulzar feeder of Yarandahalli MUSS in view of maintenance work.

According to a Bescom release, the areas that will be affected are: Naidu Layout, Kachanayakanahalli, R.K. Township (partially), Yarandahalli village, Shreerampura Village up to SFO Company, Yarandahalli village and surrounding areas.

