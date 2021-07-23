Bengaluru

Power shutdown in parts of Bengaluru from July 26 to 31

Staff Reporter Bengaluru 23 July 2021 20:25 IST
Updated: 23 July 2021 20:25 IST

There will be no power supply in the following areas from July 26 to 31 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. for replacing 15 old 11KV Areva switchgear with new MEI switchgear of Bank-1 and Bank-2, at 66/11kv Austin Town Sub-Station.

According to a BESCOM release, the areas affected are: Victoria Layout, Palm Grove Road, Agaram,Viveknagar, Sonnenahalli, Vannarpet. Austin Town, Anjaneya Temple Street, KSRP Quatrus, Lindon street, Palm Grove Road, Xavior Layout, Y.G. Palyam F2 FEEDER: Air Force Hospital, Domlur, Lifestyle, Campbell Road Junction, Richmond Road, Rudrappa Garden, Austin town, Neelasandra, Bazar Street, R.K. Garden, Rose Garden, ORC road.

