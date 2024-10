Power shutdown in Bengaluru 

There will be a disruption in power supply on Thursday (October 24) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the areas serviced from 66/11 kV Pottery Road to carry out maintenance work.

According to a press release from Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), the areas affected are: Old Byappanahalli, Nagenpalya, Sathyanagar, Gajendranagar, S. Kumar Layout, Richards Park Road, Oil Mill Road, Kammanahalli Main Road, Jaibharath Nagar, C.K. Garden, D’Costa Layout, Hutchins Road, Wheeler’s Road, Ashoka Road, Banaswadi Railway Station Road, Mariyamma Temple Street, Lazar Layout, Viveknand Nagar, Park Road, Lingarajapura, Kariyanapalya, Ramachandrappa Layout, Karamchand Layout, CMR Layout, ITC Main Road, Jeevanahalli, Krishnappa Garden, Raghavappa Garden, Heerachand Layout, Banaswadi Main Road, Thyagaraja Layout, Venkataramana Layout, MEG Officers Colony, St. Johns Road, Rukmini Colony, Mamundi Pillai Street, Davis Road, Pillanna Garden 1st Stage, New Bagalur Layout, Chinnappa Garden, Harris Road, Bore Bank Road, Maruthi Seva Nagar, Frazer Town, Jai Bharat Nagar, Cox Town, Benson Town, Mosque Road, Ulsoor, R.K. Road, Coles Road and Tannery Road.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.