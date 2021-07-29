Power shutdown in Bengaluru on July 30, 31

BENGALURU

29 July 2021 19:38 IST

There will be disruption in power supply from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 30 and 31 in the areas coming under the 66/11KV Velankini MUSS and 66/11KV Malgudi MUSS in view of half-yearly maintenance works and other related works. The affected areas are:

Station: 66/11KV Velankini MUSS: July 30: Electronic City Phase-1, Doddathagur, Bommanahalli, NJR Layout, Chikkathogur, Hongsandra, Konnappana Agrahara and surrounding areas.

Station: 66/11KV Malgudi MUSS on July 31: Electronic City Phase-2, Veersandra, Doddanagamangla, Ananthanagara, Shantipura, Chokkasandra and surrounding areas.