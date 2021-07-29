Bengaluru

Power shutdown in Bengaluru on July 30, 31

There will be disruption in power supply from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 30 and 31 in the areas coming under the 66/11KV Velankini MUSS and 66/11KV Malgudi MUSS in view of half-yearly maintenance works and other related works. The affected areas are:

Station: 66/11KV Velankini MUSS: July 30: Electronic City Phase-1, Doddathagur, Bommanahalli, NJR Layout, Chikkathogur, Hongsandra, Konnappana Agrahara and surrounding areas.

Station: 66/11KV Malgudi MUSS on July 31: Electronic City Phase-2, Veersandra, Doddanagamangla, Ananthanagara, Shantipura, Chokkasandra and surrounding areas.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 29, 2021 7:38:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/power-shutdown-in-bengaluru-on-july-30-31/article35609794.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY