Power shutdown in Bengaluru on January 20

January 20, 2024 07:07 am | Updated 07:07 am IST - BENGALURU

There will be a disruption in power supply on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the areas serviced from 220/66/11-kV Hebbal Station in view of taking up quarterly maintenance work.

According to a Bescom, Hebbal Division, press release, the areas that will be affected are Ganganagar, Lakshmaiah Block, Weavers Colony, Sanjaynagar, Bhoopasandra, Central Excise Layout, parts of Dinnur Road, Chikkanayakanahalli, HIG Dollars Colony, RMV 2nd Stage, Nagashettyhalli, Yejamannappa Layout, UAS Layout, NTI Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Teachers Colony, Postal Colony, Judges Layout, NGEF Amarjyothi Layout, Hanumaiah Layout, Basaveshwara Layout, Dollars Colony, 1st Main Road, Poojari Layout, parts of AECS Layout, Bhuvaneshwarinagar, Kempapura, Venkategowda Layout, Pampa Extension, Chiranjeevi Layout, Yogeshnagar, Netajinagar, Vinayaknagar, and surrounding areas.

Power supply will also be affected on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the following areas under the 66/11-kV Jayadeva Sub-Station: Guruppanapalya, Bannerghatta Road, BTM Layout 1st Stage, Madivala, Maruthinagar, Bismillah Nagar, and surrounding areas. Under 220/66/11-kV NIMHANS: 7 IBM, F8 Accenture, and IBM D Block.