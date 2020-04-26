Power shutdown for two days

There will be no power supply on April 27 and 28 for carrying out replacement work of 11-kV switchgear pertaining to 66/11-kV Devarabeesanahalli sub-station.

According to a press release from Bangalore Electricity Supply Company, the areas that will be affected are Devarabeesanahalli, Sakra World Hospital, Munireddy Layout, Bellandur Main Road, Ambalipura village, and surrounding areas.