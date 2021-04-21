Power Grid officials booked for cheating

21 April 2021 08:06 IST

Case involves more than ₹50 lakh in compensation

The Doddaballapura Rural police have taken up a case of cheating and forgery against officials of the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited for allegedly cheating a woman by installing power lines on her ancestral property without her authorisation and cheating her of more than ₹50 lakh in compensation.

In her complaint, Chanalakshmmamma, 55, a resident of Allalasandra, said that she owns agricultural land in Kamaluru and Antarahalli. She alleged that officials drew 765 KV power lines on her land and sanctioned ₹54 lakh as compensation without her knowledge. She alleged that forged documents were used to withdraw the amount.

An initial enquiry has revealed that the officials concerned sanctioned the amount to relatives of the complainant, a senior police officer said. “We have issued a notice to the officials seeking details of the amount sanctioned and remitted.”

