Power failure disrupts train services on Mysuru line

Failure in power supply on the Bengaluru-Mysuru line resulted in disruption of train services for nearly an hour on Tuesday morning. The overhead power supply between Maddur and Mysuru failed at 8.15 a.m due to grid failure. Power was restored at 9.12 a.m.

Passengers, who had to bear the long delay, vented their ire on social media.

‘Had to send someone’

Divisional Railway Manager (Bengaluru) Ashok Kumar Verma said, “Incoming power supply from grid to Yeliyur sub-station failed in the morning. While restoring power supply, there were some fluctuations. Attempts to supply power from other grids did not happen. We are investigating the reason. Usually, these situations were remotely controlled, but this time we had to send a person from Mandya to Yeliyur to fix the problem, and that took time.”

Four trains were affected by the failure: Mysuru-Varanasi (06229), Tuticorin-Mysuru (06235), Kacheguda-Mysuru (02785) and Hubballi-Mysuru (06581).