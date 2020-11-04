Bengaluru

Power failure disrupts train services on Mysuru line

Failure in power supply on the Bengaluru-Mysuru line resulted in disruption of train services for nearly an hour on Tuesday morning. The overhead power supply between Maddur and Mysuru failed at 8.15 a.m due to grid failure. Power was restored at 9.12 a.m.

Passengers, who had to bear the long delay, vented their ire on social media.

‘Had to send someone’

Divisional Railway Manager (Bengaluru) Ashok Kumar Verma said, “Incoming power supply from grid to Yeliyur sub-station failed in the morning. While restoring power supply, there were some fluctuations. Attempts to supply power from other grids did not happen. We are investigating the reason. Usually, these situations were remotely controlled, but this time we had to send a person from Mandya to Yeliyur to fix the problem, and that took time.”

Four trains were affected by the failure: Mysuru-Varanasi (06229), Tuticorin-Mysuru (06235), Kacheguda-Mysuru (02785) and Hubballi-Mysuru (06581).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 4, 2020 10:13:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/power-failure-disrupts-train-services-on-mysuru-line/article33019084.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY