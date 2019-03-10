Power disruptions may hit water supply

With a strong monsoon shower filling up reservoirs, Bengaluru may be comfortable in terms of supply of water. However, the capacity to pump depends entirely on electricity supply, which has become a problem over the past month.

According to Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), there have been 14 disruptions in power supply at their pumping stations at T.K. Halli since January. This compounded the scheduled shutdown of pumping stations to shield equipment from sudden power failures. Water supply in several areas returned to normalcy only a fortnight later.

“We have written to the Bescom asking them to install breakers in the power supply that may stop disruptions. The summer demand is high. Even a five minute disruption will lead to a half- hour stoppage in pumping,” said Kemparamaiah, Engineer-in-Chief, BWSSB.

BWSSB has asked for a major transmission line to the pumping station to be made underground so that electricity supply will not be affected.

Apart from this, the worry is that water supply complaints will rise if local power disruptions, which are expected to increase in the summer months, will affect the more than 60 booster pumps which supply water to areas in the city.