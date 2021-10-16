Power disruption in parts of Bengaluru on October 18

BENGALURU

16 October 2021 19:43 IST

There will be no power supply on Monday (Oct. 18) in the following areas owing to maintenance work and work relating to conversion of 11 KV OH line to UG Cable.

According to a press release from BESCOM, HSR Layout Division, the areas to be affected are: Naganathapura: CB Gate, AECS Layout, B Block and surrounding areas from 10.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Velankani: Electronics City, Konappana Agrahara, Doddthoguru and surrounding areas. 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. HSR: Back side of GAIL Gas Office, 7th Sector, HSR Layout and surrounding areas 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Power supply will also be affected on Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. because of work related to conversion of overhead line into UG/AB cable in the following areas of Bengaluru West Circle. The areas to be affected are: Hosahalli Road, Thunganagara, Navilunagara Main Road, Suvarnanagara, Gruhalakshmi Layout, Suncity, Beedi Colony, Dubasipalya, Medsole Hospital Road, Bhuvaneshwarinagara, Doddabasthi Main Road, Kalyani Layout, R.R. Layout, Upakara Layout, Sir M.V. 5th Block, Ullal Main Road, BDA Colony, Kurubarahalli Piple Line Road, Agrahara Dasarahalli, Vijayanagara, Hosahalli, Hampinagara, Marenahalli, M.C. Layout, Govindarajanagar, Chandra Layout, Gangondanahalli, Malagala, Ramakrishnappa Layout, Kamakshipalya, Panchasheelanagara, Tent Road, Sanjeevininagara, Moodalapalya and surroundign areas.