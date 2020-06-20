Power disruption in parts of Bengaluru on June 22 and 23

BENGALURU

20 June 2020 19:23 IST

There will be disruption in power supply from 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on June 22 and June 23 in the areas coming under 66/11KV BTM MUSS of F-13 and F8 feeders in view of LT AB cable work and erection of intermediate poles.

According to a Bescom release, the areas affected are:

On June 22 - Station: 66/11KV BTM MUSS (F-13 Feeder) Devarachikanahalli, Ramesh Reddy Layout, Krishna Layout, Chowdeshwari Temple Layout, Srinivas Reddy Layout and surrounding areas.

On June 23 - Station: 66/11KV BTM MUSS (F-8 Feeder): Muneshwara Layout, Kodichikanahalli, Bommanahalli main road, part of Devarachikkanahalli and surrounding areas.