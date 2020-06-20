Bengaluru

Power disruption in parts of Bengaluru on June 22 and 23

There will be disruption in power supply from 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on June 22 and June 23 in the areas coming under 66/11KV BTM MUSS of F-13 and F8 feeders in view of LT AB cable work and erection of intermediate poles.

According to a Bescom release, the areas affected are:

On June 22 - Station: 66/11KV BTM MUSS (F-13 Feeder) Devarachikanahalli, Ramesh Reddy Layout, Krishna Layout, Chowdeshwari Temple Layout, Srinivas Reddy Layout and surrounding areas.

On June 23 - Station: 66/11KV BTM MUSS (F-8 Feeder): Muneshwara Layout, Kodichikanahalli, Bommanahalli main road, part of Devarachikkanahalli and surrounding areas.

