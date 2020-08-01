Bengaluru

Power disruption in parts of Bengaluru on August 4

There will be a disruption of power supply on August 4 between 10.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. in the areas coming under the 66/11KV BTM MUSS of F-11 feeder, in view of maintenance work.

According to a Bescom release, the areas affected are: Muneshwara Layout, Kodichikknahalli, Bommanahalli Main Road, part of Devarachikkanahalli, Rotary Nagar, Vakhil Marina, Kodichikkanahally Lake City and surrounding areas.

