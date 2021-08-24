Power disruption in parts of Bengaluru on August 25

BENGALURU

24 August 2021 18:38 IST

There will be no power supply on August 25 in the following areas coming under sub-divisions of Jayanagar Division for taking up planned works of Bescom.

According to a press release from Bescom, Jayanagar sub-division, the areas that will be affected are:

Jaraganahalli Krishnadevaraya Nagar, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

Maruthi and Samruddhi layouts, Vittal Nagar, Kumaraswamy Layout, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m;

ISRO Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout, Pipeline Road 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.;

Bikasipura, Mango Garden, Prathima Industrial Layout, Kashinagar Lake, ISRO Layout, Jaraganahalli, M.S. Layout, Chikkaswamy Layout, Govind Reddy Layout, part of Rajiv Gandhi Road, 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.;

J.P. Nagar 4th Main Road, Ayodhya Nagar, J.P. Nagar 5th Phase, Rajakaluve, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.;

Kathriguppe Main Road, Kathriguppe Village, KEB Layout, Ramarao Layout, 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.;

near Om Shakthi Temple, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

BSNL Exchange office, Thimmaiah Road, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.;

R.K. Layout limits, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.