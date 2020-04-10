Power cuts add to work from home interruptions

Popular memes doing the rounds on social media on the forced scenario of work from home for lakhs of employees show regular doorbell interruptions and deliveries, whistles from the pressure cooker in the kitchen and vehicular noise from outside. Those in Bengaluru have another addition to this list: power cuts.

Many areas in the city are experiencing interruptions in power supply, much to the chagrin of those at home wishing to finish office work or house work or even watch TV, an activity that has seen a steady rise since the lock down began.

With the recent rains contributing to snapping of electricity, citizens are taking to social media to vent their frustration. One user tweeted to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company, “Dear BESCOM , What’s with your romance with rain ? Do you go on a date with it? Every time I observe when it rains .. you always go missing !! Kindly come back ... we have work to complete !! You can romance later !! Thanks.”

Another person dedicated a poem: “Cheers to the darkness, cheers to the mosquito bites, cheers to the starving nights, cheers to the dying batteries, cheers to the slight rain and its amazing repercussions.”

Some citizens also alleged a lack of response from the Bescom helpline. “You should actually rename your helpline as “No helpline”. I have dialled your number 138 times, the number is busy,” was one such comment.

But there were others who did not fail to thank the Bescom staff on the ground for restoring power supply.

Thursday evening’s rain brought in more misery. In areas such as Whitefield, residents said they went without power the whole night - from 7 p.m. till 11 a.m. on Friday. “The power supply in Whitefield and nearby areas is pathetic. It has added to the misery of the current situation that also entails many working from home using computers and internet. Generators, including in PGs, spew smoke and emit loud noise,” said Pravir B., a Whitefield resident.