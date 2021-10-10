Bengaluru

10 October 2021 02:36 IST

Pourkarmikas begin jatha, press for long-pending demands

Pourkarmikas from across the city gathered at K.R. Puram on Saturday for the launch of the ‘Bengaluru Jatha’ organised by the BBMP Pourakarmikara Sangha. Some of the main demands apart from regularisation of services include housing for pourakarmikas, free education for their children, equal pay for equal work, minimum wages of ₹35,000, dignified work environment and immediate action to be initiated against perpetrators of sexual harassment and caste violence. They are also seeking immediate relief for families of pourkarmikas who lost their lives to COVID-19.

The jatha was inaugurated by senior union leader Ravanamma, who has been in the forefront of the pourakarmikas’ struggle. Sangha secretary Ratnamma said one of the main demands of the sangha was to regularise services of not just pourakarmikas, but drivers and helpers as well. The jatha and protest will continue till all their demands are met by the civic body.

