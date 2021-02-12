Pourakarmikas to get half-day off to take COVID-19 vaccine

Those who do not want to get vaccinated will have regular working hours

Pourakarmikas and others will be given half-day off with pay to get vaccinated for COVID-19. In an order, BBMP Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) D. Randeep said pourakarmikas and others may go to the nearest primary health centre from the respective mustering centres, after marking their attendance, at 10.30 a.m.

However, those who do not want to get vaccinated will have the regular working hours.

25% coverage

Meanwhile, with 69,896 of the targeted 2,83,523 frontline workers getting vaccinated so far, the coverage for this group has remained at 25% in Karnataka. However, 49% of the targeted 8,20,791 healthcare workers have been vaccinated so far.

Bengaluru Rural district recorded the lowest coverage with 8% of the targeted 8,488 frontline workers getting inoculated. Tumkuru and Gadag recorded the highest coverage with 62%. In the vaccination for healthcare workers, Chikkaballapura recorded the highest with 79% and Bengaluru Urban the lowest with 35%.

430 cases, 7 deaths

The State on Thursday reported 430 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,44,057. With seven deaths, the toll rose to 12,251. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 340 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 9,25,829. Of the remaining 5,958 active patients, 137 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.63%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.62%.

As many as 68,194 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 64,596 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,77,60,112.