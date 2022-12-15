Pourakarmikas soon to get ‘manually push operated sweeping machines’

December 15, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a first, pourakarmikas of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) will soon get “manually push operated sweeping machines,” replacing brooms to clean the city’s roads.

The civic body has decided to procure 815 sweeping machines similar to vacuum cleaners which pourakarmikas can use by just pushing the machines with their hands on the streets to clean the roads, which will suck dust and clean the streets.

The BBMP has recently held trials of the machines along with pourakarmikas and based on positive feedback, the success the civic body has called for the tender to procure 815 vacuum cleaners. Speaking to The Hindu, a senior BBMP official said, ”The machines have been used on trial basis by a few pourakarmikas and they have liked it since it will minimise the workload compared to the broomstick. Pourakarmikas just have to push this cart and there is no need to bend when using broomsticks.”

“In the trial use, we found that the machine reduces the time of cleaning the streets and also the effort by the pourakarmikas. Hence, we decided to procure machines. After this, we will gradually distribute similar machines to all pourakarmikas working under BBMP limits,“ the official added.

How it works

The ‘manually push operated sweeping machines’ will cost approximately around ₹40,000 per machine, according to BBMP. The machine doesn’t need electricity or fuel and will work on manpower.

“There will be four brushes in each corner of the machine and two brushes beneath the cart through which dust particles on the road will be pulled inside the waste box of the cart. The machine will have two small wheels and a handle to push the cart,” the official explained.

The civic body claims that the machine has the capacity to hold about 5 kg of dust. “The machine will pull materials such as dust, small stones, leaves and small plastic and paper materials on the road. The machine can be used for at least one kilometre per day,” the official added.

In BBMP limits, there are around 16,000 pourakarmikas on who are deployed for sweeping the streets.