Pourakarmikas protest against caste abuse

Hundreds of pourakarmikas gathered outside the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) headquarters on Wednesday (September 18), demanding justice for five workers who were allegedly assaulted in a caste-based attack on September 11 in Byadarahalli.

The protesters called for the implementation of a “Safety and Dignity Policy” by the BBMP to ensure safe and respectful working conditions for all pourakarmikas.

BBMP Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath met them and assured them that he would engage with the Police Commissioner to ensure a thorough investigation of the Byadarahalli incident. He also promised that the BBMP would work towards formulating a policy to combat caste-based discrimination and promote dignified working conditions for pourakarmikas.

Pratibha R., Joint Commissioner of Solid Waste Management, received a memorandum from the protesters and assured them that she would liaise with the police to expedite the arrest of those responsible. She also told them that she was committed to initiatives such as public advertisements to inform citizens that the BBMP would take swift action in cases of caste-based atrocities against pourakarmikas, aiming to prevent such incidents in the future.

