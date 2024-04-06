Pourakarmikas grapple with heat this summer, demand half day work in Bengaluru

April 06, 2024 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Fifty-year-old Lakshmi, a pourakarmika working in J.P. Nagar, now takes multiple beaks to sit under the shade as she feels light-headed sweeping the streets even in morning hours.

The sweltering heat is making it difficult for her to work, especially between 11 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. In the summer, the civic workers have more work as trees shed leaves. “With roads reflecting heat and hot wind, it is becoming increasingly impossible to work this summer,” said Ms. Lakshmi. As a committed worker, she has a reputation for sweeping the roads to ensure no single leaf is left unswept. But she is now unable to keep up. Sourcing water is another task, she said.

Rangamma, another pourakarmika from ward number 71 (Hegganahalli), said drinking water had become a big issue. “We do not find water so easily. A few residents give water, but how many times can we ask?” he asked.

Constant headache is another problem faced by the civic workers. Due to the sun beating down, the workers are experiencing dizziness, headache and burning sensation on the skin. A few wear caps, but many don’t.

Nirmala M., president of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Pourakarmikara Sangha, talking to The Hindu, said it is unfortunate to see that BBMP is not arranging adequate drinking water for the workers. At each mustering points, BBMP should set up drums to store potable water for the workers to fill the bottles.

“In some areas, the residents do not provide drinking water to the pourakarmikas citing that they have come under the direct payment of BBMP and they can afford drinking water bottles. This is inhumane. We cannot afford to buy water,” she said.

Demand for half day work

Pourakarmikas are expected to work between 6.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and have no weekly off in most cities of the State, even as Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory to people of the State to beat the heat wave asking people to stay indoors between noon and 3 p.m., a memorandum by All India Central Council of Trade Unions which has multiple pourakarmika unions attached to it points out.

The Union has now demanded that the State government immediately announce half-day work with weekly off, without any pay deductions. “Additional breaks should be provided to pourakarmikas during their work hours. We also demand that drinking water, ORS, and buttermilk be given to them daily. They should also be provided eye-shades, caps/hats, umbrella, and other necessary types of equipment to protect them from heat,” the memorandum submitted to the Urban Development Department and Department of Municipal Administration said, also demanding a meeting with all stakeholders to discuss other measures that need to be taken in this regard.

