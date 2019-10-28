Pourakarmikas complain of insects in food provided by Indira Canteen

Pourakarmikas in Ramamurthynagar ward have alleged that the food provided to them by an Indira Canteen contained insects. The alleged incident took place on Monday morning at one of the pourakarmika mustering centres near Kalkere lake in Ramamurthynagar ward.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said that he had directed the officials concerned to investigate the complaint. The moment officials were informed about insects in the food, they sent samples for investigation. “We will take necessary action after the report is submitted,” he said.

“We have served a notice to Rewards, one of the two contractors of the Indira Canteen. We will make sure that such incidents do not occur again,” he said.

He said that the new tender process for a fresh contract would be finished as soon as possible. “A technical glitch has stalled the process. It will be rectified soon,” he added.

M. Padmavathi Srinivas, councillor of the ward, said that she had earlier received complaints of food being half-cooked, without vegetables, or tasteless.

“I will not comment on the food provided at Indira Canteens. However, the food provided to pourakarmikas is not up to the mark. Instead, the BBMP should give them money,” she said.

The contractor, Rewards, was unavailable for comment.