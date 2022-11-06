Pourakarmikas chalk out a charter of struggle, demand special law for regularisation of services

Unions have threatened a massive struggle if promise of permanent employment not met

Unions have threatened a massive struggle if promise of permanent employment not met

Pourakarmikas from across the State held a convention and finalised a charter of struggle in the city on Sunday.

The unions have threatened to launch a massive struggle for permanent employment, if the State government goes back on its promises made in July 2022.

The charter of struggle demands that the government call for a special session of the Assembly to discuss the situation of pourakarmikas and pass necessary legislations to improve their working and living conditions.

.

President of the BBMP Pourakarmika Sangha, Nirmala, said that an indefinite protest was started from July 1, 2022, demanding permanent employment and other basic facilities for all pourakarmikas in the State.

“At that time, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had promised in writing to make permanent all pourakarmikas working in all the local bodies in the State and had also constituted a committee for the same. But before the report of the committee was submitted, they announced that only 11,000 pourakarmikas will be recruited across the State, whereas there are over 48,000.”

“I warn the government that we will launch a massive struggle for the permanent status of the pourakarmikas in the coming days,” Ms. Nirmala said.

Another pourakarmika, Com. Ratnamma, said that they will not rest until all the pourakarmikas are made permanent, and said they will gherao the Vidhana Soudha if necessary.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bommai on Sunday said a notification to regularise the services of 11,136 pourakarmikas has been issued.

“The risk fund of pourakarmikas has been hiked to ₹2,000. The government decided to regularise the services of pourakarmikas as per recommendation of a committee,” he added.

“The Chief Minister in July 2022 promised to regularise all pourakarmikas under direct payment system, around 26,000. However, the notification now issued is for recruitment, not regularisation and only for 11,136 sanctioned posts,” said a union leader.