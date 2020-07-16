Pourakarmika succumbs to COVID-19

Bengaluru

16 July 2020 21:57 IST

A 28-year-old pourakarmika died of COVID-19 on Thursday. According to BBMP officials, Shilpa, the pourakarmika of ward 22 Vishwanath Nagenahalli, was not well for the past 4-5 days and was admitted to Ambedkar Medical College on Wednesday after she tested positive.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar told The Hindu that the BBMP officials helped her get admitted to the hospital and her health condition deteriorated in 5-6 hours after admission. “I have asked the officers concerned to look into the issue. We are taking all the precautionary measures for the safety of the workers and we will take more precautions,” he said.

Another senior BBMP official said all the junior health officers had been instructed to closely monitor the health of pourakarmikas and call them and check if they do not attend work. “We have instructed all the officials to immediately assist the pourakarmikas if any health related emergency props up,” the official said.

He also said the family of the pourakarmika had alleged that ventilator support was not provided at the right time. “We will also look into this issue,” the official said. “We will also provide compensation to the family of the Shilpa,” the official said.

Babu, president, BBMP Pourakarmika Sanghagala Okkuta, said he would meet the Chief Secretary regarding the issue.

“BBMP and the State government should take this issue seriously and provide all precautionary measures to the pourakarmikas. There are thousands of pourakarmikas in the city and their health is extremely important. As many pourakarmikas live in small houses, chances of them transmitting the virus might be high and hence the government should take care of their family members as well,” he demanded.