Pourakarmika arrested for sexually assaulting three-year-old girl

November 25, 2023 07:01 am | Updated 07:01 am IST - Bengaluru

The Jayanagar police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old pourakarmika for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl from his neighbourhood.

The accused Saravana, a contract employee for the BBMP, picked up the victim, playing outside her house when her parents, daily wage workers, had gone to work.

The accused took the victim to an isolated place and assaulted her. Meanwhile, a shop owner noticed the accused carrying the baby and informed the parents.

The parents rushed home and noticed that their daughter had sustained assault marks and questioned the accused, who denied the allegations and fought with the parents.

The parents filed a complaint with the police, who subjected the victim to medical examination and arrested the accused . “We have booked him under the POCSO Act and remanded him to judicial custody,” a police officer said.