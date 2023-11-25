HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pourakarmika arrested for sexually assaulting three-year-old girl

November 25, 2023 07:01 am | Updated 07:01 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Jayanagar police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old pourakarmika for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl from his neighbourhood.

The accused Saravana, a contract employee for the BBMP, picked up the victim, playing outside her house when her parents, daily wage workers, had gone to work.

The accused took the victim to an isolated place and assaulted her. Meanwhile, a shop owner noticed the accused carrying the baby and informed the parents.

The parents rushed home and noticed that their daughter had sustained assault marks and questioned the accused, who denied the allegations and fought with the parents.

The parents filed a complaint with the police, who subjected the victim to medical examination and arrested the accused . “We have booked him under the POCSO Act and remanded him to judicial custody,” a police officer said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.