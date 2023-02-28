HamberMenu
Poultry farm owner arrested for keeping jackal as pet

February 28, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the CID forest cell on Monday arrested a 42-year-old poultry farm owner from Nagavalli village of Tumakuru district and rescued a jackal which he was keeping as a pet.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials raided his farm and rescued the jackal from the cage. The accused, Lakshmikantha, told the officials that he had caught the jackal seven months ago and was keeping it as a “lucky charm”.

The accused has been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act and remanded in judicial custody for 15 days.

The jackal will be released in the forest area after obtaining the court permission, a senior officer said.

