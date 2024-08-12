ADVERTISEMENT

Potholes worsen traffic on flooded roads in Bengaluru city

Published - August 12, 2024 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Even when it isn’t raining, motorists have to navigate through these potholes and it is a backbreaking ride. BBMP had filled potholes on a few stretches, but now they have resurfaced, says a motorist

The Hindu Bureau

Several areas of Whitefield were waterlogged due to heavy rain in the early morning hours in Bengaluru on Monday, August 12. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The pothole-riddled city roads added to the woes of the commuters on Monday, August 12, who were navigating through the inundated roads. Despite Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) tall claims of having been filling potholes, the reality was different. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Several roads that were waterlogged had potholes and two-wheelers got stuck in them, some of them even half a foot deep. Even Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K Shivakumar highlighted this issue during his visit to flood-hit areas. 

Praful S., who commutes on the Outer Ring Road daily to the office, said, “My bike tyre fell into a pothole and I almost lost balance. However, somehow I managed to gain balance again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said even during normal days, motorists have to navigate through these potholes and it is a backbreaking ride. He added that the BBMP had filled potholes on a few stretches, but now they have resurfaced.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Another commuter who frequently travels on Bannerghatta Road said there are hundreds of potholes along this stretch from Vega City Mall to Bilekahalli. “During the peak hours, the traffic slows down only due to potholes. During rain, bikes fall due to water accumulating in the potholes,” the commuter who wished not to be named, added.

BBMP officials in the Road Infrastructure Department said the BBMP recently filled many potholes but due to continuous rain these potholes have resurfaced. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US