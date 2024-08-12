GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Potholes worsen traffic on flooded roads in Bengaluru city

Even when it isn’t raining, motorists have to navigate through these potholes and it is a backbreaking ride. BBMP had filled potholes on a few stretches, but now they have resurfaced, says a motorist

Published - August 12, 2024 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Several areas of Whitefield were waterlogged due to heavy rain in the early morning hours in Bengaluru on Monday, August 12.

The pothole-riddled city roads added to the woes of the commuters on Monday, August 12, who were navigating through the inundated roads. Despite Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) tall claims of having been filling potholes, the reality was different. 

Several roads that were waterlogged had potholes and two-wheelers got stuck in them, some of them even half a foot deep. Even Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K Shivakumar highlighted this issue during his visit to flood-hit areas. 

Praful S., who commutes on the Outer Ring Road daily to the office, said, “My bike tyre fell into a pothole and I almost lost balance. However, somehow I managed to gain balance again.”

He said even during normal days, motorists have to navigate through these potholes and it is a backbreaking ride. He added that the BBMP had filled potholes on a few stretches, but now they have resurfaced.

Another commuter who frequently travels on Bannerghatta Road said there are hundreds of potholes along this stretch from Vega City Mall to Bilekahalli. “During the peak hours, the traffic slows down only due to potholes. During rain, bikes fall due to water accumulating in the potholes,” the commuter who wished not to be named, added.

BBMP officials in the Road Infrastructure Department said the BBMP recently filled many potholes but due to continuous rain these potholes have resurfaced. 

