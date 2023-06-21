PotHoleRaja’s battle against bumpy roads in Bengaluru goes into campaign mode

June 21, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - Bengaluru

India may be the biggest democracy, possess the largest postal network, have the highest number of official languages, and be home to close to 75% of the global tiger population. But there is one ranking we could do without: No 1 in fatal road accidents globally, recording 1,55,622 deaths from road accidents in 2022.

This is something that the people behind the PotHoleRaja hope to change, one road at a time. “We want to bring India down from below 10 in the number of road accident fatalities,” says Sourabh Kumar, the co-founder, and director of this Bengaluru-based social venture.

In an attempt to get one step closer to this goal, PotHoleRaja has recently launched The Great Indian Pothole Fixing Drive, one of their many initiatives to make Indian roads safer and better.

City-agnostic

Talking about the campaign, launched on Earth Day, April 22, Mr. Kumar says, “We are city agnostic. We are not saying that because our headquarters are in Bangalore, we will do only Bangalore roads,” he says, adding that the company already has multiple partners across India.

Since they have seen a lot of “demand and issues across the country”, they thought of creating a mission at a nationwide level “where we can have engagement with different companies and cities,” he says, adding that this is an ongoing project without an end date, for obvious reasons.

“According to government data, around 4,000 accident deaths per year can be directly attributed to potholes,” says Mr. Kumar, who estimates that the numbers are much higher, maybe even ten times more. “The data that gets captured is of people who fell because they drove into a pothole,” he says, pointing out that it does not account for those accidents that occur when people try to avoid potholes. “However much we do, this is a never-ending battle.”

Since 2016

PotHoleRaja’s battle against bumpy roads began back in 2016 when Dr. Prathap B. Rao, a former fighter pilot, began thinking about the country’s bad roads. When he went abroad, people would tell him that India’s culture was good and its people were very friendly. But they also often mentioned that the roads were a mess and the traffic was terrible, states Kumar. “That was something he wanted to change,” he says, talking about the other co-founder of PotHoleRaja, a Ph.D. from Harvard University.

So, he began researching and collecting data about potholes, encouraging citizens to report the presence of potholes. ‘But he realized that just getting reports about potholes weren’t enough. The loop had to be closed,” says Kumar, adding that by September or October that year, Rao had fixed his first pothole.

In January 2017, Kumar — who was then working as a software engineer — came on board, first as a volunteer and then joining Rao full-time. “We have been running it together ever since,” he says, adding that they work closely with corporates and citizens to keep India’s roads pothole-free. So far, they have fixed 30,000, he adds.

So, how does it work? If you spot a pothole on a road you frequent, all you need to do is send them a photograph and GPS location of a specific pothole. “We will ask our team of volunteers to check it out,” he says, adding that based on the severity of the issue, it can be fixed as part of a volunteer drive or by using a specialized team, raising the required funds to do so either via the CSR route or people from the community. They also try to ensure that whoever has donated to fix the potholes, whether it is a corporate or a private individual, volunteers in the fixing process. “We want them to be part of it, understand what is going on,” he says.

Creating roads that will not wear out

PotHoleRaja is now trying to go one step beyond, attempting to create roads that will not wear out and develop craters so easily. “While we went deeper into understanding the issue, we realized that the road infrastructure hasn’t gotten an upgrade for a very long time, which was why the issue (of potholes) was coming up repeatedly,” says Sourabh Kumar, the co-founder, and director of the Bengaluru-based social venture.

From recycled plastic

Enter Grid Mats, a patented product made from 100% recycled plastic waste, introduced in 2020-21, that can “help make roads in such a way that potholes do not happen.”

And yes, the cost of making these roads using Grid Mats is much lower, both in monetary and environmental terms. “As a smart city concept, we would want that our waste does not go out of a city,” says Kumar, adding that using this plastic to lay roads can have a significant impact on carbon emissions.

Used 64 tonnes

“Currently, we have used over 64 tonnes of plastic waste in various projects,” he says, pointing out that the usage of Grid Mats has resulted in close to 7 lakh carbon emission reduction, the amount emitted if one drove a car for 28 lakh km. “You’d have to plant 3400 trees to offset that.”

