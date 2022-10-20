Pothole woes: No action yet against officials for deaths due to negligence in Bengaluru

Pothole seen near Krishnaraja Market in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 20. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Following the death of a woman while allegedly trying to navigate a bad stretch of road, there has been a chorus to hold civic officials responsible. A similar demand was made during the recent encroachment clearance drives - to hold officials who let these encroachments accountable. There have been several attempts to do so, but they have only fizzled out in the end.

In fact, in 2021, National Crime Records Bureau data shows Bengaluru recorded the highest number of deaths due to negligence of civic bodies - 31, among all megacities of the country, followed by Delhi that recorded 21 such cases. These include cases against agencies like BBMP, Bescom, BWSSB in cases of deaths due to potholes, electrocution, tree fall and other mishaps in the city. In 2016-17, over 20 cases were registered against officials under whose watch encroachments of lakes and storm water drains happened, causing floods. While Bengaluru is leading in holding civic agencies accountable and booking cases against them, the story later provides no relief.

A senior police official who has overseen several such cases in the last two years said, not in a single case has any civic official faced a conviction. “Even charge sheeting is such a big challenge in such cases. The particular civic agency doesn’t cooperate and protects concerned officials, even our officers being part of the same system are sympathetic to their counterparts except in extreme cases. Moreover, in my experience even if we want to, the state government usually delays inordinately to give sanction for prosecution against any officials to prosecute them for negligence, essentially killing these cases,” a senior police official said. Another police official said while it sends out a strong message and assuages public anger, booking civic officials for negligence, it was practically difficult to put together a strong case over an act of omission and not commission.