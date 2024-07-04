Pothole-riddled airport link road in Bengaluru causes frustration and safety concerns

The alternative road connecting the eastern parts of Bengaluru to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) via Bagalur and Begur, known as the Airport Link Road, is a motorist’s nightmare. The road is riddled with potholes and is barely motorable.

Local residents complain about large potholes at Hennur junction, Kothanur, K Narayanapura, Mittaganahalli junction, and Bagalur junction

Airport employee and residents demand urgent repairs

Prakash Murthy, an airport employee who frequently travels on this road, expressed his frustration. “The road has been in disrepair for almost a year. When it rains, the potholes are filled with water, forcing traffic to one side. It’s embarrassing to have an international airport connected by such a road. In some areas, the edges are covered with silt, sand, and debris, pushing motorists to the middle, which is also full of potholes.The road is in a dangerous state and urgently needs repairs,” he said.

Vinod Kumar, a resident of Hennur, said, “The alternative route to the airport is in terrible condition, with large potholes scattered across multiple junctions. Navigating this road is a daunting task for anyone heading to the airport. The Public Works Department has been responsible for this stretch, but their maintenance efforts have been sub-par. Each time they attempt to repair the potholes, the work is poorly executed. Due to the heavy traffic, these patch jobs deteriorate within three months.”

Vehicle damage plague cab drivers

In addition to local residents, cab and taxi drivers, who use this route to reach the airport, have been complaining about the road’s poor condition. They face numerous issues, with many drivers reporting vehicle damage due to the deteriorated road surface. Additionally, the road lacks adequate street lighting, further exacerbating the problem.

Prabhu K., a cab driver, said, “Besides the poor condition of the road, this stretch lacks proper street lighting. At night, many cab drivers have started avoiding this route due to safety concerns. Recently, my car hit a large, barely visible pothole, causing significant damage to the bumper.”

Sagar Murthy, a resident of Hennur, said that potholes keep resurfacing because the rainwater inlets are not cleaned regularly. “This leads to waterlogging after every rain, resulting in the formation of potholes. Despite repeated complaints to the PWD and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), there has been no positive response,” he added.

A senior BBMP official said, “We will address the issue by consulting officials of this zone and ensure that the road is repaired promptly.”

