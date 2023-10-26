October 26, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

For residents of cities, pets usually mean dogs, cats, or, in some cases, birds. However, an officer from the Postal Department in Bengaluru rears butterflies. Kaiya Arora, 40, works as Director, Head Office, Postal services. She has taken care of around 60 butterflies.

During her posting in Mumbai, Ms Arora, an enthusiastic gardener, noticed a pupa inside a plant she was growing. That began her journey of rearing butterflies, as she researched more on the topic. She continued her hobby even after she moved to Bengaluru a couple of years ago.

“Butterflies need two types of plants for their survival – host plants and nectar plants. While nectar plants are common for all butterflies, which are usually tubular plants, every butterfly needs a different host plant depending on its species,” she explained. “Citrus plants and curry leaf plants are usually used as host plants by some butterflies,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first step in the process of rearing is to identify the butterfly eggs. “Once you identify the eggs, you have to bring the plant inside. After that, you have to forget about the plant,” she said in a humorous tone. After an egg hatches and the caterpillar comes out, they eat the plant almost entirely and become pupae (transitional stage).

Eventually, when an adult butterfly comes out, it is important to protect it until its wings are completely dry.

“Another important aspect about raising butterflies is to protect them — from the time you find the eggs until they can fly — from predators like lizards, sparrows and other birds,” she said.

She is now familiar with Papillion butterflies like Swallow Tales, Common Mormon, Common Roses; Pieridae butterflies; and Lycaeninae butterflies, which are Blue Coppers.

When asked if she noticed any difference while raising butterflies in two different cities, Ms Arora said, “Bengaluru is more conducive for butterflies, as they need bright sunlight whereas Mumbai is a concrete jungle. Here you can find species like Jamaican Spike and Lantana in greater numbers.”

Ms Arora, an engineering graduate, had always been interested in nature, which led her to this unique hobby. “It is about the joy of being a part of the entire process and the ecosystem. I had once released 30 butterflies together,” she says with pride.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.