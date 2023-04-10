Post-pandemic period sees 5% increase in registration of electric vehicles in Karnataka

April 10, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Statistics have shown an increase in the registration of electric vehicles in Karnataka from 2018 onwards, with 1.93 lakh such vehicles being registered so far, mostly in Bengaluru, said Gnanendra Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Transport, Karnataka government.

“Post COVID-19, there has been a 5% increase in the registration of electric vehicles in the State,” he said at an EV summit organised by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) here on Monday.

Era of EVs

The 21st century is the era of electric vehicles owing to global warming and climate change and studies showed that around 40% of environment pollution was due to motor vehicles, he noted.

“Fossil fuel depletion and high costs are leading the transition from motor vehicles to electric vehicles which have close to zero environment and noise pollution,’‘ he commented.

According to captains of the EV industry, who attended the event, increasing penetration of electric vehicles (EVs) will bring in an additional market worth $4 billion for component manufactures and a 7x growth for charging infrastructure landscape in India by 2025.

The country is staring at a huge opportunity as the world transitioned into alternative fuel technologies focusing on digitisation, automation, and net zero emissions. Newer opportunities in R&D around EV, hydrogen, and alternative fuel technologies are on the rise as the world moves towards a more sustainable future, they observed.

Kamal Bali, MD Volvo Group India, said: “We are going through an era of profound transformation, and it is one of the most exciting, disruptive, and eventful times for the Indian industry. We are also entering an era of accelerated innovation, where partnership is the new leadership as we make the transition from ICE vehicles to EV mobility.’‘

The EV mobility was more than climate change, sustainability, and environment, and therefore whatever the industry did should be made economically viable and socially inclusive, he added.

Decade of growth

S. Devarajan, Senior Vice-President BCIC and Senior Vice-President TVS Motor Company, said that with industry targeting to make the environment better, the next 10 years will witness the growth of alternative fuel technologies.

”Hydrogen is a crucial alternative fuel today and India has the potential to become a global leader in hydrogen technology,’‘ he anticipated.

India has a huge opportunity in cells and battery packs, fast-charging infrastructure, affordable electric technology in emerging markets, and battery swapping technologies, stated Ashim Sharma, Senior Partner and Group Head, Nomura Research Institute Consulting and Solutions.