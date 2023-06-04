Post COVID-19, use of plastic bags sees marginal increase in tech city 

June 04, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a blow to every sphere of life, including the implementation of the ban on the use of single-use plastic bags, which has marginally increased in Bengaluru.

According to data from 39 dry waste collection centres (DWCC) facilitated by Hasiru Dala, a not-for-profit organisation, each centre’s plastic collection stood at 2,500 kg per month before the ban was implemented. The volume of collection came down drastically to 40-50 kg per month after the government announced a ban on the use of all plastic below the thickness of 40 microns in 2015.

In 2016, the government issued a notification banning the use of all plastic and thermocol regardless of thickness. While the numbers did not come down suddenly, it started to dip steadily over the years since 2015.

Following the pandemic, the use has slightly increased. The centres are currently receiving 100-150 kg of single-use plastic bags every month. Small retail shops and street vendors are rampantly using the same.

Nalini Shekhar of Hasiru Dala pointed out that a fear of the spread of COVID-19 brought plastic back to the market. This practice continued even after the pandemic subsided.

Seizure and challenges

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commenced vigorous implementation of the ban after the Union government notified the ban on July 1, 2022.

The civic body claims that while surveillance continues to be steadfast, cracking down on manufacturing units still remains a challenge.

According to data shared by the BBMP, between 2019 and April, 2023, a total of ₹2.36 crore was levied in fines in over 50,000 cases.

The Bengaluru Sold Waste Management Limited (BSWML) has seized approximately 70 tonnes of plastic. It has also managed to seize four manufacturing units.

A BSWML official told The Hindu that closure of unauthorised manufacturing units located outside the BBMP’s jurisdiction and outside the State is a challenge.

The plastic items arrive in trucks from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. The BBMP has seized many trucks too. But the transportation is still continuing due to support from political figures across party lines, they alleged.

Plastic is collected in two streams: one by routine daily door-to-door collection and the other by plastic seizures. In both cases, the plastic is handed over to the dry waste collection centres, which in turn is tied up with the recycling units.

Approximately 600 tonnes of plastic waste are generated daily through DWCCs and 500-550 kg of plastic are being seized per day by BBMP staffers.

This is handed over to recycling units. The BBMP is also setting up a new unit at Bidadi.

What is banned?

Single-use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential, have been prohibited through the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules 2021

Apart from plastic bags, the ban applies to ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene for decoration, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron, stirrers.

The notification also prohibits manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of plastic bags having thickness less than 75 microns with effect from September 30, 2021, and having thickness less than 120 microns with effect from December 31, 2022.