Positivity rate reduces to 18%

Bengaluru

12 August 2020 23:09 IST

The positivity rate in Bengaluru dipped from 24% in July to 18% in August, according to the data analysed by the BBMP COVID-19 war room.

Experts pointed out the need to keep the positivity rate to below 5%. A high positivity rate may indicate that many cases of COVID-19 were going undetected and new chains of transmission in the community maybe missed.

Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, BBMP war room special officer, said this has been possible as the number of tests in BBMP areas has increased. “We are also doing targeted testing and ensuring all primary and secondary contacts are tested. Besides this, we are also testing Influenza like Illnesses and patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection aggressively,” she said. She said that BBMP is reviewing the situation from time to time and is developing strategies to ensure that the positivity rate is under check.

Positivity rate is a vital parameter in assessing the spread of an outbreak. It is defined as the percentage of people who are found to be infected by the virus among those who are being tested.