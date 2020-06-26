Positive patient found dead in washroom of COVID-19 ward in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

26 June 2020 08:52 IST

This is the second such instance involving a COVID-19 patient in the city.

A 60-year-old COVID-19 positive patient ended her life in the washroom of the COVID ward in K.C. General hospital in Bengaluru early on Friday morning.

The woman, along with her daughter-in-law and granddaughter, was shifted from a quarantine centre to the hospital on June 18 after they tested positive.

Confirming this to The Hindu, the medical superintendent of the hospital Venkateshaiah B.R. said the woman was doing well and doctors were waiting for her swab to test negative.

“She ended her life in the washroom at around 2.40 am on Friday. Her daughter-in-law noticed she was not on her bed and informed doctors,” he said.

Sources in the hospital said the woman, a native of Kunigal who was residing in Rajagopal Nagar in the city, was stressed after she contracted the infection.

This is the second instance of a COVID-19 patient ending life in a COVID ward in Bengaluru.