Positive patient found dead in washroom of COVID-19 ward in Bengaluru

A 60-year-old COVID-19 positive patient ended her life in the washroom of the COVID ward in K.C. General hospital in Bengaluru early on Friday morning.
The woman, along with her daughter-in-law and granddaughter, was shifted from a quarantine centre to the hospital on June 18 after they tested positive.
Confirming this to The Hindu, the medical superintendent of the hospital Venkateshaiah B.R. said the woman was doing well and doctors were waiting for her swab to test negative.
“She ended her life in the washroom at around 2.40 am on Friday. Her daughter-in-law noticed she was not on her bed and informed doctors,” he said.
Sources in the hospital said the woman, a native of Kunigal who was residing in Rajagopal Nagar in the city, was stressed after she contracted the infection.
This is the second instance of a COVID-19 patient ending life in a COVID ward in Bengaluru.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath