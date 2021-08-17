Positive ageing report gives insights on changing aspirations, needs of senior citizens

Bengaluru

17 August 2021 21:46 IST

Life begins at 60; no work, only leisure; these are the best years, after all. More than two out of five respondents aged over 60 said this, while nearly a third of the over 2,000 respondents aged over 18 believed that it is only after 60 that they would have the time and wisdom to achieve their ambitions.

These were findings from ‘The Positive Ageing Report’, which gives key insights on the changing aspirations, needs of senior citizens and their view of ageing in the 21st century. The report was launched by Columbia Pacific Communities, a senior living community operator, ahead of World Senior Citizens’ Day, observed on August 21. It covered over 2,000 respondents aged above 18 from Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.

People older than 60 years account for 8% of the Indian population. However, by 2050, the number of elderly will almost double, with over 319 million people aged over 60. This necessitates reimagining of our existing infrastructure and services to support positive ageing and better senior care for the ageing population.

Advertising

Advertising

A press release, on Tuesday, said that nearly 25% of respondents over 60 years identified themselves with their passions and interests; 31% of men above 60 years identified themselves with their careers, while 30% of women believed their identity was derived from their passions and interests. Nearly 36% of women above 60 years spent over four hours daily on social media, which was greater than millennials and Gen Z.

Mohit Nirula, CEO of Columbia Pacific Communities, said: “The findings of the survey have been eye-opening and have challenged pre-existing notions. The report reveals Indian seniors to be as independent, focused, enterprising and aspirational as any other age-group. We are confident that the report will provide key perspectives to policy makers and other stakeholders and help them strengthen their efforts towards the health and well-being of the elderly.”

On the occasion, putting the spotlight on the issue of loneliness among elderly, Columbia Pacific Communities, launched the initiative #ReplyDontReject with actor Boman Irani. The initiative calls out to the younger generations, by offering a unique perspective, and appeals to them to avoid treating frequent video, photo, or good morning messages from senior citizens as mere forwards and view the act of frequent messaging as the desire to connect and share as well as the struggle to fight their solitude.

Cards Against Uncertainty, to promote mental well-being amongst the elderly, was also launched. The pack of 52 cards contains unique tips and mood enhancing suggestions on each card aims at reducing stress, fear and feelings of despair among the elderly.