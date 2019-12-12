Posing as U.S. citizen, conman dupes engineer

Posing as a U.S. citizen, a conman allegedly duped a city-based software engineer and made away with ₹25,000 .

The victim, Sajilesh Kumar (40), a resident of Doddathoguru, filed a complaint with the Electronics City police on Monday.

According to Mr. Kumar, the conman, identifying himself as Fredrick Benjamin, befriended him on a social networking site and exchanged phone numbers to chat. Benjamin recently called Kumar to say he was coming to Bengaluru on official work and needed a place to stay. He sought his help to get a place and assured to send him $95,000, a mobile phone and a laptop.

Kumar agreed to help him get a house. On Sunday, he received a call from a woman stating that he had a parcel in his name and asked him to pay ₹25,000 online towards delivery charges. Kumar paid the money online following which the woman called him again to confirm and asked him to pay another ₹87,000.

Growing suspicious, Kumar tried to call Benjamin, but his phone was not reachable and soon after, neither was the woman.

Realising that he had been duped, Kumar approached the police. The Electronics City police have taken up a case under the IT Act, 2000, and efforts are on to track down the woman.