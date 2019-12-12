Bengaluru

Posing as U.S. citizen, conman dupes engineer

more-in

Posing as a U.S. citizen, a conman allegedly duped a city-based software engineer and made away with ₹25,000 .

The victim, Sajilesh Kumar (40), a resident of Doddathoguru, filed a complaint with the Electronics City police on Monday.

According to Mr. Kumar, the conman, identifying himself as Fredrick Benjamin, befriended him on a social networking site and exchanged phone numbers to chat. Benjamin recently called Kumar to say he was coming to Bengaluru on official work and needed a place to stay. He sought his help to get a place and assured to send him $95,000, a mobile phone and a laptop.

Kumar agreed to help him get a house. On Sunday, he received a call from a woman stating that he had a parcel in his name and asked him to pay ₹25,000 online towards delivery charges. Kumar paid the money online following which the woman called him again to confirm and asked him to pay another ₹87,000.

Growing suspicious, Kumar tried to call Benjamin, but his phone was not reachable and soon after, neither was the woman.

Realising that he had been duped, Kumar approached the police. The Electronics City police have taken up a case under the IT Act, 2000, and efforts are on to track down the woman.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
internet
police
crime
fraud
Bangalore
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2019 1:07:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/posing-as-us-citizen-conman-dupes-engineer/article30280745.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY