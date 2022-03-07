Posing as BMRCL MD, man cheats BMRCL manager and escapes with ₹3 lakh

Special Correspondent March 07, 2022 19:26 IST

Special Correspondent March 07, 2022 19:26 IST

The East Division cyber crime police are on the lookout for an online fraudster who, posing as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) Managing Director, duped a manager of the corporation and made away with Amazon gift hampers worth ₹3 lakh

The East Division cyber crime police are on the lookout for an online fraudster who, posing as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) Managing Director, duped a manager of the corporation and made away with Amazon gift hampers worth ₹3 lakh

The East Division cyber crime police are on the lookout for an online fraudster who, posing as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) Managing Director, duped a manager of the corporation and made away with Amazon gift hampers worth ₹3 lakh on Thursday. Based on a complaint by Vyasaraj N.R., chief manager of BMRCL Baiyappanahalli depot, the cyber crime police have registered a case against the unknown person, charging him under section 66C ( Identity theft) and 66D ( cheating by impersonations ) of the IT Act. Mr. Vyasaraj, in his complaint, said that the accused accessed his contact number and posing as Anjum Parwez, MD, BMRCL, messaged asking him to buy the Amazon gift vouchers . Without cross checking, Mr. Vyasaraj went ahead and carried out the orders and bought gift vouchers by paying ₹2 lakh from his bank account and borrowed ₹1 lakh from his deputy, Veerabhadra Hadimani . The cheating came to light when he communicated it to Mr. Parwez. The police are now trying to track down the accused through the email id that the hamper was mailed to.. “We have some clues and are working on it,” a police officer said.



Our code of editorial values