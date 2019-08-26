Posing as an Army officer, conman dupes businessman

Posing as an Army officer, a conman allegedly duped a 24-year-old city-based businessman by luring him to sell his SUV and made away with ₹11,000 last week.

The cheating came to light when the victim, Suhas Tejaskanda, checked the copies of the vehicle documents, which were sent to him.

In his complaint, Suhas said he saw an ad online about an SUV on sale. Suhas called the mobile number mentioned in the advertisement and spoke to Himmath Singh to confirm about the sale.

The accused claimed to be an Army officer posted in Jaipur and said he was selling his SUV as he needed urgent cash for the treatment of his father and sent copies of the vehicle documents through WhatsApp.

As per the conversation, Suhas confirmed the deal and transferred ₹11,000 online to the account mentioned by Singh. The accused told him that he would get the car delivered through his contact Deepak Kapoor and shared his number with Suhas to communicate with him.

A few minutes later, a man who identified himself as Deepak Kapoor called Suhas informing him that the SUV had been dispatched and demanded ₹30,000 towards the transportation and service charges.

Suhas refused to pay the amount stating that he would clear it once he test drives the vehicle. Since then, the phones of both Singh and Kapoor are not reachable, he said in his complaint.

On suspicion, Suhas cross-checked the details of the vehicle registration and found that he had been duped.

Based on the complaint, the Parappana Agaraha police have taken up a case of cheating, impersonation and also under various sections of the IT Act on Saturday.

The police are trying to track down the accused based on the mobile phones and bank account details.