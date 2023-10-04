Population of street dogs down by 10% in Bengaluru: survey

October 04, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The street dog survey carried out by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) shows that the population of stray dogs has come down by 10% from 3.10 lakh in 2019 to 2.79 lakh in City. The BBMP attributed the decrease to Animal Birth Control (ABC)-Anti Rabies Vaccinations (ARV) programmes.

The survey that was conducted through sight-resight method show that neutering of dogs has increased by 20% from 51.16% in 2019 to 71.85%.

Four categories

The BBMP made four categories: lake surroundings, slum areas, commercial areas and general residential areas and divided them into 6850 grids (micro zones) each having an area of 0.5 sq.km. The survey was carried out in the randomly selected 1360 micro zones over 12 days by a total of 50 teams. The technical support was provided by ICAR-NIVEDI and WVS (Mission Rabies). In the lake surrounding areas drone were deployed for the same, first of its kind in the country.

Dr. Trilok Chandra said with about 71% stray dogs sterilised in the City, the Animal Husbandry Department is effectively manging its population to control dog menace and eradicate rabies. He said according to the data about 15,000 dog bite cases were reported till September this year, while it was over 22,000 last year.

Highest in Mahadevapura

At 58,341, the highest number of strays was recorded in Mahadevapura zone and least number was recorded in Dasarahalli with 21,221 dogs. While East zone has 37,685 dogs, West has 22,025, South has 23,241, R R Nagar has 41,266, Bommanahalli has 39,183 and Yelahanka has 36,343. The population of male dogs is estimated at 1,65,341 and female dogs 82,757.

The BBMP said they would also compile a ward wise stray dog data for newly demarcated 225 wards. Mr. Trilok Chandra said the BBMP will set up more ACB centres and work towards eradicating rabies by 2030.

