Popular artist B.K.S. Verma passes away

February 06, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Popular artist B.K.S. Verma, 74, passed away in the city on Monday morning. Known for his romantic style of art, he was also popular for his stage shows, where he painted to poetry rendering or a dance performance before an audience.

Mr. Verma was born in Karnur village, Attibele, on the outskirts of Bengaluru in 1949 in a family of artists. His father was a musician and his mother a painter.

He was trained in art by the legendary art teacher A.N. Subbarao at the art and culture institution he founded, Kalamandir, in the 1960s.

Beauty of nature and scenes from Hindu epics, The Ramayana and The Mahabharata, including portraits of Hindu gods and saints, remained his muses. He was a sought after artist for celebrities looking for unique portraits of gods and saints.

Matinee idol Rajnikanth, for instance, had got a large portrait of Raghavendra Swamy done from Mr. Verma, which later became a big hit and one of most sold portraits of the saint today.

He was always open to experimentation and believed that art should be accessible to people. He illustrated several works of fiction based on the epics, and later took to stage performances.

“He first began experimenting with portraits using nails on small cards and later moved on to stage performances, where he painted to poetry or a dance performance using a thread. Though many tried to imitate his style, he remained unsurpassed in this on the stage,” said senior artist C.S. Krishna Setty. He was awarded the Rajyotsava Award in 2001 and an honorary doctorate by Bangalore University in 2011.