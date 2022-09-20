Poor quality: Uniforms sent to CSTRI for quality testing

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 20, 2022 22:37 IST

After allegations of poor quality cloth being used for uniforms of government school children, the Department of School Education and Literacy has sent the samples of the cloth to the Central Silk Technological Research Institute (CSTRI), Bengaluru, for quality testing.

Vishal R., Commissioner, Department of Public instruction, told The Hindu, “After this incident came to our notice, we brought some samples of the cloth from Tumakuru and Haveri. According to our tender condition, any cloth sample testing should be done by CSTRI only. So we sent the samples to CSTRI for quality test”.

“We also conducted a meeting with the vendors and they said everything is done as per the specification and standards of the government. They also said they are ready to face any type of test. We are waiting for the CSTRI report. It will come within two to three days. Then, we will take proper steps on the basis of the report,” the Commissioner said.

Recently, parents of children in Gubbi taluk, Tumakuru district had alleged that poor quality uniforms are being distributed to school children by the government and complained to the department. The Hindu had reported about the issue on September 19.

