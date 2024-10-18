Poor quality of water in Bengaluru lakes: NGT seeks response from various authorities

The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a response from various authorities about the poor quality of water in Bengaluru lakes.

The NGT Principal Bench headed by its chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava took suo motu cognisance of a news report relating to the deteriorating condition of 12 lakes in Bengaluru.

“As per the news item, BBMP’s Sewage Treatment Plants at 15 lakes across the city are not effective in improving the water quality of these lakes. Despite the installation of Sewage Treatment Plants, 12 lakes have recorded poor water quality multiple times over the past 31 months. The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) reports that nine out of those twelve lakes were classified under the worst water quality category (Class E) on more than four occasions. Uttarahalli Lake had the worst water quality on 16 occasions,” the Bench stated.

It further stated that as per the news item, many lakes are on the brink of ecological collapse.

“High levels of pollution are evident, with various lakes showing water quality far below acceptable standards. Furthermore, it is alleged that these STPs are not maintaining the desired water quality, with incomplete water quality reports and inconsistencies in the parameters tested. For instance, crucial parameters like fecal coliform, ammoniacal nitrogen, and total nitrogen were missing in several reports. High levels reflected in the reports can lead to eutrophication, harmful algal blooms, and decreased dissolved oxygen, which are detrimental to aquatic life,” it stated.

The Bench has sought a reply from the KSPCB, Central Pollution Control Board, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Karnataka Wetland Authority, and the Bengaluru District Commissioner.

“Let notice be issued to the respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit before the Southern Zonal Bench of the Tribunal at Chennai at least one week before the next date of hearing,” it further stated. The matter has been listed before the Southern Zonal Bench at Chennai on December 12.