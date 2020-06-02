Polls for four RS seats from State on June 19

Bengaluru

02 June 2020 00:16 IST

In the midst of the pandemic, State politics is set to see some action as the Election Commission on Monday notified elections for four seats to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka. The elections will be held on June 19 as the members are set to retire on June 25.

The EC’s notification came for a total of six seats, including four from Karnataka. Election for one seat each from Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have also been notified. Congress members Rajeev Gowda M.V. and B.K. Hariprasad, BJP member Prabhakar Kore and JD(S) member D. Kupendra Reddy are set to retire after completing their term.

The ruling BJP with 117 members in Legislative Assembly will easily win two seats as against one seat it currently holds. The counting of voters will be taken up at 5 p.m. on June 19. In the light of COVID-19, the commission has directed the Chief Secretary to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that containment measures are complied with during the conduct of elections.

While the ruling BJP is witnessing an internal strife of sorts as Belagavi strongman Umesh Katti has been pitching for his brother’s candidature, the Congress and JD(S) could come to an understanding to ensure JD(S) retains its seat. Senior politicians from Karnataka, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and former Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge are expected to be fielded by their respective parties.