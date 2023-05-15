Poll promise of free power: Questions over implementation of Congress’ Gruha Jyothi scheme 

May 15, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

As a powerplay is on for the Chief Minister’s seat after the polls, the Congress is in the spotlight for a powerful promise it made before it won the elections.

In January this year, the Congress leaders announced that if elected to power, they would provide 200 units of free electricity to every household in the State.

However, just a day before the election results were announced, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) announced an average tariff hike of 70 paise per unit for all consumers, one of the steepest hikes in recent times.

Soon after the Congress was declared to have a majority, curious citizens took to social media to ask power-related questions, ranging from what the tariff hike implies to how the promise would be kept.

Tariff hike valid

As of now, there is one straight answer: the average 70 paise tariff hike is valid until the next tariff revision.

Speaking to The Hindu, P. Ravikumar, chairman, KERC, said, “There is going to be no change in tariff. The implementation of whatever has been promised is on the government. They might either cover the bills by directly paying to the electricity supply companies (Escoms) or by transferring the amount to the consumers’ accounts,” he said.

Under some of the current subsidy schemes, including the one where 75 units of power are provided for free to SC/ST families, the government has opted the direct benefit transfer system where consumers are reimbursed after the bill is paid.

According to sources in Escoms, the new government might opt for the same system if the ‘Gruha Jyothi’ (free 200 units of power) scheme is implemented.

₹9,000 crore needed annually

There has also been a lot of discussion since the announcement of the scheme about its impact on the Exchequer.

A senior official in the Finance department revealed that according to a preliminary estimate, the amount needed for the implementation of the scheme might come up to the tune of ₹9,000 crore annually.

While the amount might vary depending on the implementation of the scheme, the current power subsidy bill annually runs into ₹14,000 crore. While questions about the feasibility of the scheme from the Exchequer’s point of view still remains unanswered, sources in the Energy Department said that from their end, the implementation would not see any hurdles.

“If it is being implemented in Delhi, then it is not difficult to implement it here. There will be no problems when it comes to power supply for the same. The new government should just work out a way to pay the Escoms directly or indirectly,” a source said.