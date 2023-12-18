Political status quo in Bengaluru refuses to budge

December 18, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The hope that the year 2023 will shake the political status quo in Bengaluru has been belied. Neither were civic polls held, nor did the Assembly elections bring about any change in the political representation of the city.

While the State voted out the BJP and gave the Congress a thumping majority, Bengaluru favoured the incumbent BJP, and the party’s vote share, in fact, improved by 5.4% compared to 2018.

Bengaluru was the only region where the BJP’s tally was more than that of the Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

For MLAs and not party

However, a deeper analysis of the Assembly results showed a pro-incumbency trend for the MLAs rather than the party.

In the Assembly polls, of the 28 constituencies only three incumbents were voted out.

In Mahadevapura, instead of the incumbent MLA Arvind Limbavali, his wife contested and won.

While the Congress lost Jayanagar, a result that turned controversial as the BJP won a contested victory by the lowest margin in the State, the JD(S) lost its lone seat in Dasarahalli.

Incumbent Pulikeshinagar MLA from the Congress Akhanda Srinivasamurthy contested from the Bahujan Samaj Party and lost to the Congress.

Out of 28, 24 incumbents were voted in again, many of them, cutting across party lines, for over four to five terms, indicating a pro-incumbency trend in the city, which has characterised it for decades now.

Four MLAs - Bhyrathi Basavaraj from K.R. Puram, S.T. Somashekhar from Yeshwantpur, Munirathna from R.R. Nagar, and K. Gopalaiah from Mahalakshmi Layout - who defected from the Congress and the JD(S) to the BJP in 2019, retained their seats earlier this year.

No civic polls this year too

It was September 2020 when the previous BBMP elected council completed its term. Initially the pandemic and later only the reluctance of the ruling party in the State has delayed civic polls in the city till date.

The number of wards in the city was increased to 243 from 198 and again reduced to 225 in the intervening years, and the delimitation of wards conducted twice. The ward reservation is being redone a second time as of now, inordinately delaying the civic polls.

Senior city MLA and Minister Ramalinga Reddy, chairing a Congress internal committee on civic polls, had promised to hold civic polls by December-end.

Now the buzz is that the ruling party and MLAs, cutting across party lines, want to push the civic polls at least beyond the Lok Sabha polls in May 2024.

On governance reforms

The Congress government reconstituted the BBMP Restructuring Committee, which had recommended that the BBMP be divided into multiple corporations for better administration of the city in 2015.

The Congress included this agenda in its poll manifesto as well. The reconstitution of the committee raised hopes of the pending governance reforms being implemented in the city.

However, those hopes have also been dashed for now. In August - September, the ruling party decided to abandon the reform agenda for now. It argued that restructuring the civic administration under multiple corporations was difficult before the end of the year, when it assessed holding the civic polls would be inevitable given tight deadlines that were then being set by the High Court of Karnataka and the Supreme Court.

Now that the ruling party is considering holding civic polls only after the Lok Sabha elections, it provides the ruling party at least six months to implement its governance reform agenda.

Lok Sabha elections

Starting 2009, the BJP has won all the three Lok Sabha seats in the city, though some candidates have changed.

Former Chief Minister and Bengaluru North BJP MP D.V. Sadananda Gowda has announced his retirement from electoral politics, opening up the seat. With a 5.4% upswing in its vote share in 2023, compared to 2018, the BJP is confident of maintaining status quo in the Lok Sabha polls as well, which the Congress is aiming to upset.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT